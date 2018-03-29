MARTIAL ARTS: Medals for Malcolm Bale’s karate team

Victory at the Tipton ECKA Open Championship

On Sunday morning, despite the early start and losing an hour of sleep, Malcolm Bale lead his ‘ECKA Rugby’ team to victory at the Tipton ECKA (English Contact Karate Association) Open Championship.

Alannah, Charlie, Lily, Romans and Alex each came away with medals in their individual categories.

They train hard every Monday night at the Newbold RFC, Parkfield Road, Newbold, and their efforts have been rewarded. They are working now to prepare for the Hereford competition in June.

If anyone would like to join in, you can contact Malcolm via the Facebook page or drop into the club. Huge congratulations to the team.