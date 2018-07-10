MOTORSPORT: Cossar brothers both on podium for first time in sidecar grasstrack careers

Rugby racers take top two places at Ledbury

For the first time in their 1,000cc sidecar grasstrack careers, brothers Mark Cossar and Tom Cossar from Rugby have captured first and second place on the podium.

At the keenly contested event in Ledbury, Herefordshire, elder brother Mark, the reigning British Masters Champion, together with passenger Carl Blyth, took the chequered flag – but was chased all the way by his younger brother Tom, competing with his passenger Wayne Rickards.

Third was Neal Owen and Jason Farwell.

Back in 2009, Tom was passenger to big brother Mark when the pair captured the British Masters title – Tom, then just 17, becoming the youngest ever winner – but now successfully switching to the throttle as a rider in his own right.

Proud Dad, Andy Cossar, who still races at sidecar speedway events said: “I am of course hugely proud of my sons, so seeing them come home first and second for the first time is a great achievement – and the start of many battles ahead. Mark has truly earned his place as British Champion on both grass and speedway tracks – and Tom is learning all the time, getting better and better with every race meeting.”