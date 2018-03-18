MOTORSPORT: Cossar heads to Australia for World Championship

Rugby’s Sportsman of the Year knows racing will be tough against the Aussies

Fresh from winning Rugby’s Sportsman of the Year 2017 award, Mark Cossar heads to Australia this weekend, ready to do battle in the 2018 World Sidecar Speedway Championship.

Competing against the very best from the southern hemisphere, who race far more frequently than riders from the UK, Cossar knows it’ll be a very tall order to get close to a place on the podium.

He also says that with mixed blessings, the response to his new Performance World business for motorcycle tuning and servicing has been so encouraging that it has eaten into his time to prepare for the trip.

“The timing isn’t great, but it’s a nice problem to have,” said Cossar. “It’s always very tough against the Aussies who have a long and successful sidecar speedway scene – and are on home soil of course.”

“But,” he added, “I’ve got two meetings lined up before the World Championship takes place in Gillman, Adelaide on Easter Sunday (April 1), so I’ll do my best to get stuck in and try to score as many points as I can.”