MOTORSPORT: Cossar on podium despite two stoppages

2018 British Sidecar Speedway Championship - Round One

A bike failure whilst leading robbed Rugby’s Mark Cossar of victory at Leicester in the first round of the 2018 British Sidecar Speedway Championship.

Carl Blyth and Mark Cossar

With his passenger Carl Blyth, Cossar also had to pull out of his second ride due to mechanical problems. However, three exciting heat victories, including the fastest race time of an excellent night’s racing secured a place in the grand final in front of a large and appreciative sun-drenched Leicester crowd.

Awarded third spot overall, Cossar and Blyth’s place on the podium still keeps the reigning British champions very much in contention with three rounds to go.

“We’d had plenty of issues during practice the evening before,” said Cossar. “So we were up against the clock to actually be ready for our first heat.”

He added: “Being forced to pull out when leading the final was hard to take, but all things considered, third place overall gives us plenty of points to move forward with in the championship.”

Post-race interview

Rugby’s Gaz Williams was involved in plenty of drama as passenger to Birmingham’s Matt Fumarola. The pair suffered a puncture when well placed, and later an exclusion for running onto the infield.

Result: Round One of the 2018 British Sidecar Speedway Championship:

1st Paul Whitelam & Alan Elliot, 2nd Mick Cave & Bradley Steer, 3rd Mark Cossar & Carl Blyth

13th Tom Cossar & Wayne Rickards, 15th Matt Fumarola & Gaz Williams

Round Two: Somerset - June 1st

Round Three: Kings Lynn - July 14th

Round Four: Belle Vue - October 13th