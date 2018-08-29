MOTORSPORT: Moto cross meeting this weekend for sidecars and solos

22-race programme at Long Buckby

Top flight sidecar moto cross action comes to Long Buckby on Sunday (September 2) as the ACU British Clubmans Championship series fires up in Northamptonshire.

These thundering ultra-fast three-wheelers provide spectacular action at this premier level of racing. Approximately 30 outfits have entered this sixth Kamar sponsored round of the series.

Championship leaders Rob Oldfield and passenger Faye Barnes will be keen to extend their points advantage.

The 22-race programme comprises four sidecar races and 18 solo races run by the Northampton Motorcyclists Club. Solo riders include 38-year-old Helen Morgan (2016 250 Kawasaki) from Towcester Northants, who has been riding moto cross for 27 years.

Admission is £5 and includes programme. Under-15s admitted free. Car parking is also free. The track, signposted off the A428 (post code NN6 7PH), affords great spectating, and the paddock is open to the public.

Ice cream and burger refreshments and a spares stall for riders will be on site. Practice starts at 9.30am, first race 10am. Further details: 07513 381207.