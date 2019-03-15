MOTORSPORT: Rally driver Ashleigh second in series so far

Next round in Anglesey this weekend

Rugby’s rally driver Ashleigh Morris and co-driver Jamie Mactavish are currently sitting second in class in the 2018/19 Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship.

Given their tough start to the season, they are pleased with how things are working out and now have two rounds remaining.

They will be competing in the Lee Holland Memorial Rally at Anglesey, Wales this weekend and the Alan Healey Memorial at Cadwell Park on April 7.

Ashleigh is delighted to welcome the support of a new sponsor Cirrus Research for the rest of the championship.

The company, founded in 1970, is a leading specialist in the development and production of noise measurement instruments.

Martin Ellison, Sales Manager said: “Ashleigh’s determination to compete and win in this difficult sport is inspiring and we’re delighted to be supporting her this season.

“Cirrus is involved day to day in many different sectors, and the motor sports industry is very much a growth area for us so it’s great to up our profile in this way.”

Earlier this year Ashleigh attended the ANWCC (Association of North Western Car Clubs) 2018 Awards at the Hallmark Hotel in Manchester .

She was delighted to take home a few trophies for Class B Champion Driver in the Stage Rally Championship; Class B Champion Driver in the North Wales Stage Rally Challenge; and Runner-Up Driver in the Ladies Rally Championship.

“It was a great way to round off the 2018 season and I’m entering the championships again for 2019,” she added.