MOTORSPORT: Unforgettable awards night for Cossar family

ACU awards ceremony in Solihull

Rugby’s sidecar racing brothers Tom and Mark Cossar have received their British title trophies at the Auto Cycle Union’s (ACU) prestigious annual awards ceremony in Solihull.

At the National Motorcycle Museum, Tom Cossar, with his passenger Wayne Rickards were presented with their silverware for winning the 1,000cc Grasstrack Clubman Championship, whilst Mark Cossar and his passenger Carl Blyth were twice visitors to the big stage for their victories in the 2017 British Masters Grasstrack Championship – and for also clinching the coveted 1,000cc British sidecar speedway title.

The packed awards ceremony for speedway, trials, motocross, enduro and road racing was a truly memorable night for proud Mum Tracey Cossar (ACU Track Racing Secretary), seeing both of her sons presented with top national honours.

Also in attendance at the awards on this hugely successful night for Rugby was equally proud Dad, Andy Cossar, who at 60 years young, competed against his high-flying sons in the 1,000cc British Sidecar Speedway Championship.