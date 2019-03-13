NETBALL: New league launching in Rugby

Over 14s of all abilities welcome

A new netball league is being set up in Rugby, encouraging women to venture back onto the court.

Leagues4you runs sporting fun leagues across the UK, involving more than 3,100 players - and is now branching out to Rugby.

Emma Edmonds, League Development Officer said the popularity of the sport has risen due to the recent success of the England Netball team.

“We’re passionate about getting people back into sport and make playing as hassle free as possible. We take away a lot of the barriers that prevent women from taking part, so more people can go from couch to court,” she said.

“Our leagues work well as a feeder league into the England Netball affiliated leagues, we have had lots of teams who we’ve put together go on to enter the local EN league and climb the divisions.”

She said anyone over 14 was welcome to join regardless of ability, fitness and age.

“Within the league we sort out court hire, umpires and the required kit for example, bibs and ball. Teams will play once a week on a Thursday at Rugby School, 7-9pm starting in April. There are several matches running throughout the evening, game start time will vary on a weekly basis depending on fixtures.”

“You can join leagues as a team, small group of friends or individually. Many of our teams are a group of likeminded people who were once strangers. The cost is £32 per team per match, less than £5 per player.”

Leagues4you is running a refresher session on April 11 for those wishing to try it out prior to the league launch. More details are available from the Leagues4you website.