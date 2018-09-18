ORIENTEERING: Beginners welcome to have a go on Saturday

Event suitable for all ages at Coombe Country Park

The eagerly awaited annual London City race, part of the European City tour, took place around Bermondsey, South Bank and by the Thames, taking in many London landmarks. The Saturday race also formed part of a triple events weekend with races on Friday around Rotherhithe in the evening and on Sunday around Bloomsbury Parks and Streets.

There were nearly 1,000 entries, from all over Europe, and competitors of all ages enjoyed the many challenges, finding the best routes through streets, across bridges, and navigated around markets, tourists, football fans and sponsored walkers.

Duncan Birtwistle M21 was the winner of the Men’s Open 4.2km Rotherhithe urban middle distance race taking 32.42mins. Bruce Bryant M60 was 5th on the 3.4kms Men’s Super Vet race in 30 mins and Liz Phillips W50 was also 5th in 34.44min on the Women’s Vet 3.4km course.

The London City Race on Saturday saw Sophie Kirk W21 earn 4th place in the Women’s Elite 7.22km course with a time of 54.45mins. Alfie Bullus M18 was also 4th on the Men under 21 class with a time of 54.31mins on the 7.44km course as was Nadine Wright W21 on the Women’s Open 4.38km course in 37.34mins.

Sophie Kirk W21 was 2nd in the Womens’ Elite 4.05km race taking 33.18mins at Sunday’s Bloomsbury event, Karin Kirk was 2nd W70 on the Women’s Ultra Vet 1.875km course in 21.51mins and Liz Phillips was 5th W50 on the Women’s Vet 3.325km course in 31.07mins.

The Cirencester Urban race was organised by North Wiltshire Orienteering Club. Sheila Carey W70 was 1st on the 3.7km course for W65 plus age class in 38.42mins. Club Chairman, Barry Elkington M60, had a good run and came 2nd on the 5km course for Super Vet Men 55 plus in 37.03mins. On the Ultra Vet Men M65 plus course Keith Willdig was 6th, Peter Carey 7th and Mike Hampton 10th. Margaret Willdig was 6th on the Super Vet Women W55 plus 4.2km course taking 41 mins.

Next Events

The next race takes place at Coombe Country Park, Brinklow, on Saturday (September 22) with starts from 10 until 12 noon. No need to pre-book, just turn up. Courses will be around the park and woods, and range from 2km for beginners and up to 5km for experienced orienteers. Competitors will be looking for control points, using a specially drawn map and electronic timer, like a treasure hunt on the run. All ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families will be welcome to try this fun outdoor active sport. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website, contact event organiser for more information.