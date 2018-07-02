ORIENTEERING: Chance to have a go at Draycote Water

Octavian Droobers

Rough Close Scout Camp, near Coventry, Burton Dassett Hills Country Park and Draycote Water, near Rugby are the next fixtures for runners and walkers to compete in the orienteering events organised by Octavian Droobers Orienteering Club. Unlike many running and other races there is no need to pre-book, just turn up and enjoy.

The cross-country trails around the parks and woodlands will range from 2km for beginners and up to 8km for experienced orienteers. Competitors will be looking for control points, using a specially drawn map and electronic timer, a bit like a treasure hunt on the run. All ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families will be welcome to try this fun outdoor active sport. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website or contact each event organiser.

Rough Close Scout Camp is on Wednesday evening, July 4 with starts anytime from 6 until 7.30pm.

Burton Dassett Hills will take place on Sunday, July 8 with courses designed to make the most of the hilly terrain and starts are in the morning anytime between 10.30 until 12.30pm.

Draycote Water, near Dunchurch, is the venue for the Wednesday evening event on July 11, 6 – 7.30pm.

Brueton Park winners

Adam Landels M8 was the winner on the Yellow 1.1km course in 8.58mins, Ralph Ireland M12 won the Orange 2.3km course in 17.34mins, Daniel Roth M45 won the medium 3.6km course in 33.25mins and Felix Lunn M16 was the winner of the Long 6.1km course.