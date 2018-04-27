ORIENTEERING: Elkington does the double for Octavian Droobers

Beginners invited to have a go on Wednesday evening

The Graythwaite middle distance and Lingmoor Long Distance in the Lake District and the Northern Championships at Thirsk and Wass, were national events and attracted orienteers from all over the UK.

Lingmoor Long distance saw Matthew Elkington M21 race home in 1st place on the longest 9.87km course with 515 metres of climb in 73.43minutes, ahead of fellow OD’s William Gardner M21 in 2nd, 76.30 and Duncan Birtwistle M21 4th in 84.27. Kirsten Strain was 4th W21 on the Short Brown 6.86km course with 325 metres of climb taking 72.57 and Anne Straube W40 was 4th woman on the Blue 5.96km 260 metre climb course in 67.13.

At the Graythwaite middle distance race Matthew Elkington M21 did the double and was the winner on the longest course, Black 5km with 240 metres of climb taking 32.24mins just ahead of 2nd placed Will Gardner 33.08 and Duncan Birtwistle was 8th in 37.27. Julie Emmerson W21 was 2nd on the Brown Women 4.6km course in 40.57 and Kirsten Strain 7th in 44.13. Anne Straube was 3rd in 43.45 on the Blue Women 4.1km course.

Pippa Smart was 6th on the Junior Women course at the Urban race around Thirsk taking 32.02mins on the 3.8km course.

At the Wass event Harrison McCartney was 7th M20 on the 8.1km course in 68.48mins. Florence Lunn was 7th on the W14 3.2km course in 56.12mins.

Leicestershire Orienteering Club organised the Castle Hill event and Anne Straube W40 was 2nd woman on the Blue 7km course taking 54.35mins and Max Straube-Roth M10 was 6th on the 2.2km Yellow course in 36.10.

The next summer evening event is on Wednesday (May 2) at Borough Hill, Daventry, with starts from 6pm until 7.30pm. Courses suitable for absolute beginners and experienced orienteers from 2km up to 5km.

This adventure sport, a bit like a trail run and treasure hunt combined is great for families, walkers and runners, to get outdoors and active.

Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.