ORIENTEERING: Event for families to try this adventure sport

Octavian Droobers

The club’s junior team competed in the preliminary round of the national interclub Yvette Baker Trophy competition. It was played out at the East Midlands event at Cademan Woods, Thringstone, Leicestershire. Congratulations to OD, with a much smaller team due to half term commitments, who managed to score 890 points to see them through to the National Final to be held on July 1 at Arrow Valley, Redditch.

Top scorers achieving 100 points were Oliver Flippance and Nathan Chapple, and scoring 99 were Finn Williams-Stein, Lewis Oxtoby, Florence Lunn and Felix Lunn.

Alongside this competition several OD Club members had some great results on the courses planned by Leicestershire Orienteering Club. Nathan Lawson M21 was 2nd in 58.25mins and Alistair Landels M50 5th in 65.18 on the longest course, Brown 7.9km with 220 metres of climb. Rob Bambrook M45 was 6th, top OD, on the 5.2km Blue course in 61.35.

Harrison McCartney M20 was the fastest runner at the Egypt Wood and Burnham Beeches event on the Chiltern Hills, organised by Herts Orienteering Club. His time of 73.26mins was over 5mins ahead 2nd placed runner on the 12.82km course with 280 metres of climb. Kin Kwan Kwok M21 was 2nd and Alfie Bullus M18 3rd in 60.09mins on the Blue 7.45km course.

Competing in the British Night Championships at Merthyr Mawr in Wales, Felix Lunn was 4th on the M16 class course, Anne Straube was 2nd on the W45 course, Sheila Carey 2nd on the W70 course, Liz Phillips 4th on the W50 course, Mykyta Chubynsky was 1st on the M40 Short course and Heather Phipps 2nd on the W45 Short course. On the following day at the event at Pembrey Forest 4th place went to Sheila Carey W70 on the Short Green 3.4km course in 45.39mins and Max Straube-Roth M10 was 2nd on the Yellow 2.1km course in 24.15mins, only three seconds behind the winner.

Compton Verney: The winner of the Green 4km course was Benjamin Rauffet M21 from Harlequins Orienteering Club who found the 22 controls placed around the grounds of Compton Verney in 21.17mins. David Steele M21 new club member and Warwick University student was 2nd in 22.34 and Ben Green M40 from Thames Valley was 3rd in 22.44. Paul Quinney M45 won the Light Green 3.2km course in 22.25, Eoin Hankinson M14 was 2nd in 26.31 and Charlie Manning M50, Thames Valley was 3rd in 28.48. Imogen George W14 was the winner of the Orange 2.7km course taking 22.18, James Thompson M14, Harlequins, was 2nd in 22.42 and Ifan Dow M14 and George Gawthorpe M16 were 3rd in 25.29. Andy Gawthorpe M45 was 1st on the Yellow 1.3km course in 10.27, William Newton M10 2nd in 13.06 and Fin Flippance 3rd in 13.44.

Next event: On Saturday, March 10 between 10am - 12 noon at the Memorial Park, Coventry there will be courses for runners and walkers, from 1.5km up to 5km suitable for beginners as well as experienced orienteers. Families are especially welcome to try out this adventure sport, looking for points around the park, for all ages 5 – 85 years. No need to book, just turn up.

At this event the club are also holding their annual Schools Orienteering Championships, which is sponsored by Link Mailing, Coventry. See www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.