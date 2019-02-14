ORIENTEERING: Families invited to have a go in beautiful woodland next weekend

West Midlands League results for the Octavian Droobers

Callow Hill North, near Bewdley in the Wyre Forest, was the venue for the latest West Midlands League. Harlequins Orienteering Club organised a great event and many club members enjoyed the hilly courses through the woods.

Oliver Flippance M18 was 3rd on the longest course – Brown 7.7km with 225 metres of climb taking 66.16mins, David Leadley M50 was 8th in 74.17mins and Anne Straube W40 was fastest woman taking 80.26mins. Barry Elkington M60 was also 3rd on the Blue 5.6km course with 200 metres of climb in 53.45mins, Tony Feltbower M60 was 6th in 61.29mins.

Tabitha Lunn W16 was top junior on the Green 3.9km course in 46.13mins. A very fast run by Bob Brandon M70 on the Short Green 2.8km saw him take 1st place in 31.47mins, 5mins ahead of 2nd placed John Pearson from Harlequins, Karin Kirk W70 was 9th in 51.03mins and Sue Hallett 10th in 51.55mins.

Club juniors: Josie Smart W14 had a great run on the Light Green 2.7km course and came in 1st in 62.07mins and Max Straube-Roth M10 was 2nd on the Orange 2.7km course in 68.35mins.

At the East Midlands event at Birchen Edge Jane Stew W60 was 6th on the Short Green 3.4km course in 50.38mins, Keith Willdig M70 6th on the 4.5km Green course in 44.43mins and Duncan Birtwistle M21 2nd on the Brown 9.5km course in 62.15mins.

Next event: Everdon Stubbs Woods, near Daventry, on Saturday 23rd February will be the next event organised by the club. There is no need to book just turn up anytime between 10am and 12noon. Several different length courses, from 2km up to 6km, for runners and walkers, have been planned through the beautiful woods. The challenge is to find specific numbered controls placed around the woods, a bit like a treasure hunt, and families of all ages, 5 – 85 are welcome. Full instructions on how to compete, use a timer and specially drawn large-scale map, will be given to newcomers. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or telephone 01926 632189.