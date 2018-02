Octavian Droobers

On Saturday (February 10) from 10-12noon, Octavian Droobers are inviting newcomers to learn about orienteering in the woods at Everdon Stubbs, near Daventry.

Families especially welcome.

There is no need to book just turn up. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or call (01926) 632189.