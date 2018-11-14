ORIENTEERING: Fifth year of Great Britain selection for Octavian Droober

Success for club at West Midlands Championships

Telford Town Park, was the venue for the West Midlands Championships, and many club members competed to win trophies, at the event organised by Wrekin Orienteers. The club juniors thoroughly enjoyed the experience and many competed in this championship for the first time.

Mat Bambrook, whose first orienteering experience was running on the beginners course at Brueton Park in Solihull last July, only 18 months ago, was the declared West Midlands Champion in the M14 class with a time of 42.39mins on the 3.7km course. Lewis Oxtoby M14 was 2nd in 48.43mins.

Oliver Flippance was declared M16 champion taking 35.01mins on the 4.4km course and Jacob Oxtoby M16 3rd. Sam Leadley was the winner of the M18 class taking 58.35mins on the 6.7km course. Josie Smart W14 was the champion on the 3.7km course taking 49.26mins and sister Pippa was 2nd W16 in 58.36mins on the 4.4km course. Ruben Jeffries was 4th in M10 class.

In the Men’s classes Rob Bambrook was 2nd M45 on the 6.7km course taking 59.28mins, Chris McCartney 3rd in 59.53mins and Tom Jeffries 4th in 61.49mins. Bruce Bryant was 2nd M60 in 64.22mins on the 4.4km course. The winner of the M65 4.4km course was Stan Alexander in 43.22mins and Keith Willdig 2nd in 44.24mins. Peter Carey was 2nd M70 on the 3.8km course in 45.23mins and Mike Hampton 5th in 59.18mins.

Kirsten Strain led the field on the W21 class taking 59.21mins and Harriet Lawson 3rd in 69.35mins on the 6.7km course. Liz Phillips was 4th on the W50 course, Rachel Alexander 3rd on the W60. Margaret Willdig was 2nd W60 in 59.12mins on the 3.8km course. Sheila Carey won the W70 class in 47.12mins on the 3.8km course and Karin Kirk was 3rd.

The West Midlands Relays trophies were presented at the Telford event and there were many OD team winners: Mini Relay - Oriana MacGibbon, Edward Powell, Sebastian MacGibbon; Womens Open – Kirsten Strain, Sophie Kirk and Harriet Lawson; Senior Women – Lesley Ross, Anne Straube and Juliet Soulard; Vet Women – Jill Emmerson, Liz Phillips, Margaret Willdig; Womens Super Vet – Jane Stew, Thelma Spalton and Sue Hallett; Junior Men – Giacomo MacGibbon, Matt Bambrook and Lewis Oxtoby; Open Men Alistair Landels, Will Gardner and Alistair Powell; Veteran Men – David Lawson, Barry and Andy Emmerson.

Congratulations to Will Gardner who has been selected to the senior Great Britain Squad for 2019. He joins 24 other athletes, 14 men and 10 women who will be training together and preparing to compete in World Championships and other international competitions. This will be his fifth year in the GB Senior Squad.

Next Events - The next race takes place at Elmdon Park, Solihull, on Saturday 24 November with starts anytime from 10.30 until 12 noon. No need to pre-book, just turn up and enjoy this fun outdoor active sport. There will be several courses, from 2km up to 6km, to suit all ages, 5 – 85 years, from beginners to experienced orienteers, especially families. Competitors will be looking for control points around the parkland and wooded areas, using a specially drawn map – a bit like a treasure hunt. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on HYPERLINK “http://www.octavian-droobers.org” www.octavian-droobers.org website, contact event organiser for more information, or tel: 01926 632189.