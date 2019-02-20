ORIENTEERING: First England call-up for club chairman

Beginners invited to have a go with Octavian Droobers in woodlands on Saturday

Along with over 500 competitors, many Octavian Droobers members enjoyed the beautiful woods on the Chiltern Hills, around Penn Wood, Common Wood and the Penn Estate, near High Wycombe at the weekend.

Will Gardner M21 was the best runner at the event, clocking up a fast pace to win in 59.29min on the 11.4km Black course and Harrison McCartney M21 had a fast time too coming in 3rd in 62.22mins.

Tony Feltbower M65 was the top runner on the 5.8km Short Blue course taking 45.09mins.

Robert Brandon M70 was 2nd on the Green 4.7km course in 39.42mins.

Other top 10 results: Barry Elkington M60 8th in 53.24mins and Robert Bambrook M45 9th in 55.38mins on the Blue 6.8km course.

Sian Gardner secured 10th place on the 3.5km Light Green course taking 48.07mins.

England team selection for club chairman: Barry Elkington has been called up to represent England in the annual Interland European Regional competition between five teams from France, Belgium, Netherland and England.

He will be making his debut for England in the event to be held in France next month, joining fellow Octavian Droober club members Lesley Ross and Anne Straube.

Next events: Everdon Stubbs Woods, near Daventry, this Saturday (February 23) will be the next event organised by the club.

There is no need to book just turn up anytime between 10am and 12noon.

Several different length courses, from 2km up to 6km, for runners and walkers, have been planned through the beautiful woods.

The challenge is to find specific numbered controls placed around the woods, a bit like a treasure hunt, and families of all ages, 5 – 85 are welcome.

Full instructions on how to compete, use a timer and specially drawn large-scale map, will be given to newcomers.

See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or call (01926) 632189.

After Dark: The night time event is on Wednesday (February 27) at Oversley Wood.

Start times are from 6.45pm until 7.45pm, bring a headtorch. Full details are on the club website.