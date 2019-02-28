ORIENTEERING: Gardner is fastest again at Happy Herts woodland event

Chance to have a go 'after dark'

Will Gardner in the M21 competition was again the fastest runner, this time at the Ashridge event organised by Herts Orienteering Club (known as Happy Herts).

Along with over 500 competitors many Octavian Droobers members enjoyed the lovely sunshine and fast running through the woods.

Will’s time was 65.54mins on the 13.6km Black course with 190m of climb and Harrison McCartney M21 came in 3rd just behind in 68.43.

On the 7.6km Blue course Lesley Ross W50 was top woman, 5th overall, taking 57.02 just ahead of 6th placed Barry Elkington M60 in 58.45. On the 5.2km Green course, Bruce Bryant M60 was 8th in 44.12. Hilary Simpson W80 was 4th on the Very Short Green 3.4km course in 63.25. Sian Gardner W60 secured 9th place on the 4km Light Green course taking 56.36.

John Ward and his team, organised a superb Saturday morning event, welcoming many new runners and families to the fine woods at Everdon Stubbs, near Daventry. There were three courses of differing lengths and technical difficulty.

The introductory short course of 1.2km with 11 controls to find was won easily by first timer David Bull and his son in 12.20mins, Josie Smart W14 was 2nd in 15.47 and Diana Hailey W75 was 3rd in 24mins.

David Thacker M40 was 1st on the 2.5km medium course finding all 18 controls in 22.08, Rob Smart M50 was 2nd in 26.23 and Liz Phillips W55 3rd in 26.42.

The long course of 4.6km was won by Sam Leadley M20 in 33.10, Mark Rookledge M50 was 2nd in 35.14 and Jacob Oxtoby M16 was 3rd in 36.40.

Burton Dassett Country Park, near Southam, on Wednesday, March 6 will be the next ‘after dark’ event.

No need to book just turn up anytime between 6.45pm and 7.45pm. The course has been designed to provide a challenge for both newcomers and experienced night orienteers.

Bring a headtorch and compass. Full instructions on how to compete, use a timer and specially drawn large-scale map, will be given to newcomers.

See www.octavian-droobers.org or call 01926 632189.