ORIENTEERING: Halloween treat for Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events

Alfie Bullus M18 was the fastest runner on the longest course at Waddesdon Manor. The theme of the event organised by Thames Valley Orienteering was based on Halloween and the Green ‘Gruesome’ course of 4.7km with 90 metres of climb saw Alfie find all 27 controls in 33.53mins. On the same course Keith Willdig was 2nd M65 in 42.50mins and Margaret Willdig top W65 in 64.54mins.

Northaw Great Wood, near Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, was the venue for the Jack of Herts race. William Gardner M21 was the fastest runner taking only 36.33mins to complete the 6.875km long Blue course with 145 metres of climb.

Gainsborough Urban race around the town was organised by Humber and Lincolnshire orienteering club and Sheila Carey W70 was 2nd on the Women’s Super Vet course taking 43.28mins on the 4.9km course. Mike Hampton M70 was 3rd in 41.53mins and Peter Carey M70 4th in 42.05mins on the Men’s Ultra Vet 4.9km course.

Octavian Droobers, of all ages, will be competing in the annual West Midlands Relays competition at Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield on Sunday and in November at the West Midlands Championships at The Ercall, organised by Wrekin orienteers in Shropshire.