ORIENTEERING: Have a go ‘after dark’ with the Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events

Orienteering

Octavian Droobers

The club congratulates three juniors who have been accepted into the West Midlands Junior Orienteering Squad. Matt Bambrook M14, Josie Smart W14 and Lewis Oxtoby M14 earned their places following good results at West Midlands League events. All three were invited to join after attending trials at a recent Squad training session.

Bestwood Country Park, near Nottingham, was the venue for the East Midlands league event. Club Chairman, Barry Elkington M60, was the fastest runner on the 6.1km Blue course with 270 metres of climb finding 21 controls in 56.32mins. Bruce Bryant M60 finished in 4th place on the 4.2km Green course in 44.32mins. On the longest course, Brown 7.5km with 330 metres of climb, Harriet Lawson W21 was the fastest woman taking 74.13mins to find 23 controls.

John Ward planned three courses in the woods at Everdon Stubbs, near Daventry, last Saturday. Despite the bitterly cold and wet morning the event attracted many new and experienced orienteers. Young club junior Shane Creedon M14 won the Short 1.3km course in 32mins and first timers Steve and Becky Hartup from Rugby were 2nd in 46.01mins.

Margaret Willdig W65 took 32.12mins to win the Medium 2.3km course and Pippa Smart W16 was 2nd in 33.39mins. Anne Straube W40 won the long 4.1km course finding all 23 controls in 36.32mins, Joanne Leigh W40 was 2nd in 38.47mins and Mark Rookledge M50 was 3rd in 42.10mins.

Next events

On Sunday (February 18), 10am – 12.30pm, there will be a West Midlands league event at Lizard Hill, Telford, organised by Wrekin Orienteers. There will be courses for beginners as well as experienced orienteers.

On Saturday (February 17), there will be an ‘after dark’ evening event from 5pm until 7pm at Hartshill Hayes Country Park, near Nuneaton. Intrepid orienteers will be able to experience navigating in the dark, using head torches, to find as many controls as possible within a 45 or 60-minute time limit. Families especially welcome. There is no need to book just turn up. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or call (01926) 632189.