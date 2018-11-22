ORIENTEERING: Have a go ‘after dark’ with the Octavian Droobers

News from the British Schools Championships

The annual British Schools Orienteering Championships were held this year at Witton Country Park, Blackburn, in Lancashire. It was great to see club juniors compete representing Warwickshire schools at this prestigious event.

Nine juniors competed in the Kenilworth School team and earned the school a very good 5th place in the Large Secondary school category. All the juniors ran well and top 10 places were achieved by Florence Lunn Year 9 and Nathan Chapple Year 11 who were both 6th in their individual Boys and Girls year classes. Oliver Flippance was 9th Boy in Year 12, Tabitha Lunn 9th Girl Year 9, Oliver Lunn 9th Boy Year 12 and Felix Lunn 10th Boy Year 12. Especial congratulations to the Kenilworth teams of Florence Lunn, Tabitha Lunn and Isla Prince who came 2nd in the Girl Year 9 team and to Oliver Flippance, Oliver Lunn and Felix Lunn who were also placed 2nd in the Boy Year 11 age class.

Pippa Smart competing for Myton School was placed 7th Girl in Year 11 and Josie Smart 14th Girl in Year 9.

Results from around the country this weekend: The Night event organised by Harlequins and City of Birmingham Orienteering Clubs at Banners Gate in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, saw Will Gardner M21 score the maximum 200 points finding all the controls in a time of 49.35mins. In 2nd place was Duncan Birtwistle M21 also scoring 200 in 57.51mins. Sam Leadley M18 was 9th with 130 points. At Black Park, a country park near Uxbridge, organised by Berkshire Orienteers, Lesley Ross W50 was 3rd in 49.02mins on the Blue 6.8km course. At Bagworth, organised by Leicestershire Orienteering Club, David Steele M21 was 2nd on the 5.4km course in 53.22mins. Bruce Bryant M60 won the medium 4.2km course in 42.49mins and Liz Phillips W50 was 2nd in 46.12mins.

Next Events - The next races take place at Elmdon Park, Solihull, on Saturday (November 24) with starts anytime from 10.30 until 12 noon. No need to pre-book, just turn up and enjoy this fun outdoor active sport. There will be several courses, from 2km up to 6km, to suit all ages, 5 – 85 years, from beginners to experienced orienteers, especially families. Competitors will be looking for control points around the parkland and wooded areas, using a specially drawn map – a bit like a treasure hunt. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one.

An ‘After Dark’ event, using torches, will be held at the Memorial Park, Coventry, on Wednesday 28 November, early evening.

Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website, contact event organiser for more information, or call (01926) 632189.