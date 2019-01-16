ORIENTEERING: Have a go around Daventry Country Park on Saturday

Octavian Droobers

The first West Midlands League of 2019 was held at Beaudesert, the outdoor activity centre at Cannock Chase, Staffordshire. It was organised by Walton Chasers Orienteering Club and over 300 competitors from clubs from all over the west midlands ran through the forest, through bracken, up over steep sided ridges, across valleys and open areas to locate controls.

There were several different courses of varying lengths and degrees of difficulty. Will Gardner M21 was the fastest runner taking 48.54mins on the longest Brown 7.6km course with 225 metres of climb and Felix Lunn M18 was the fastest junior on the same course taking 66.27mins. On the Blue 6km course with 185 metres of climb Mike Snell was the fastest OD member taking 61.54mins to put him in 9th place and Lesley Ross was the 1st W50 taking 63mins.

Bruce Bryant M60 was 4th on the 4.3km Green course taking 49.23mins and Keith Willdig M70 was 8th in 50.29mins, Duncan Birtwistle M21 9th in 50.36mins and Nathan Chapple M16 10th in 50.55mins. On the Short Green 3.2km course Bob Brandon M70 was 3rd in 45.08mins. Sian Gardner W60 was 4th in 42.11mins and Joanne Leigh W50 7th in 61.50mins on the Light Green 2.9km course.

The first event organised by Octavian Droobers in the New Year will be around Daventry Country Park on Saturday morning (January 19). There is no need to book just turn up anytime between 10am and 12noon. Several different length courses, from 2km up to 6km, for runners and walkers, have been planned through the Country Park. The challenge is to find specific numbered controls placed around the park, a bit like a treasure hunt, and families of all ages, 5 – 85 will be welcome. Full instructions on how to compete, use a timer and specially drawn large-scale map, will be given to newcomers. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or telephone 01926 632189.