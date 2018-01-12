ORIENTEERING: Have a go at Daventry Country Park this weekend

Families welcome to try a new challenge, a bit like a treasure hunt

The first event organised by Octavian Droobers in the New Year will be around Daventry Country Park this Saturday morning (January 13). Just turn up anytime between 10am and 12noon.

Courses will start close to the ICON Centre, off Eastern Way, and several different length courses, from 2km up to 6km have been planned.

Runners and walkers who would like to experience the challenge of finding the numbered controls, a bit like a treasure hunt, and families of all ages, 5- 85 will be welcome.

Full instructions on how to compete, using a timer and specially drawn largescale map, will be given to newcomers. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details about car parking and location or call (01926) 632189.