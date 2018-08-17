ORIENTEERING: Have a go at orienteering at Draycote Water

Octavian Droobers

The middle distance race around the open countryside and gardens, amongst statues and over the ornate bridges of the Capability Brown landscape made for some great fast navigation running.

Organised by South Midlands Orienteering Club, Stowe Gardens were a popular destination for Octavian Droobers club members and for many others around the midlands.

Will Gardner M21 was the winner of the longest course, Brown 5.9km taking 28.34mins, six minutes ahead of Scott Collier M21 from Cornwall. On the same course Sam Leadley M18 was 4th in 35.49mins, Alfie Bullus M18 7th in 37.20mins and David Leadley M50 was 10th in 38.06mins.

Jacob Oxtoby M16 won the 4.2km Green course in 31.33mins, Bruce Bryant M60 was 3rd in 32.56mins, Liz Phillips W50 was 7th in 38.39mins, and Peter Carey M70 was 8th in 39.16mins. Sue Hallett W70 was 5th on the Short Green 3.3km taking 41.46mins. On the Light Green 2.8km course Greta Greenall W70 was 6th in 42.40mins.

Next events

The next race takes place at Draycote Water, near Dunchurch on Wednesday (August 22) with starts from 6 until 7.30pm. No need to pre-book, just turn up.

Courses will be around the park and range from 2km for beginners and up to 5km for experienced orienteers.

Competitors will be looking for control points, using a specially drawn map and electronic timer, like a treasure hunt on the run.

All ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families will be welcome to try this fun outdoor active sport.

Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one.

Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website, contact event organiser or call (01926) 632189.