Octavian Droobers

Following the successful Urban Race around Rugby last year Octavian Droobers are looking forward to seeing many experienced orienteers and some new faces to the event scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 14).

Starts, close to Rugby Town Football Club, Butlin Road, will be from 11am until 1pm. There will be several courses from 2.6km for juniors and beginners up to 7.7km.

Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.