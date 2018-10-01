ORIENTEERING: Have a go at Ryton Pools Country Park on Sunday

Octavian Droobers

Veteran Home Internationals and Long ‘O’

Lesley Ross, representing England played a big part in the resounding win for England against Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the Veterans Home Internationals. The event this year was run around in Pwll Dhu and organised by South Wales Orienteering Club. Lesley was 2nd in the individual W50 race and 2nd in her relay. England scored a total of 284 points ahead of Wales 165, Scotland 146 and 96 for Northern Ireland.

The annual long-distance orienteering competition, run on the steep Long Mynd, in Shropshire, and organised by Wrekin Orienteers, provided some very tough races. The long 15.8km with 680 metres of climb was won by Duncan Birtwistle M21 who located the 10 controls in 113.09mins. Rob Bambrook M45 was 3rd in 189.15mins. On the medium 11.9km course with 500 metres of climb Tony Feltbower M60 came 4th and took 155.10mins to find the 7 controls points.

The Coombe Abbey local event was very popular and despite the cold and wet morning the competitors enjoyed locating points around the park. Kris Smith found all 31 points within the time limit of 45 minutes, David Lawson found 27 and Harriet Lawson found 25. Top junior was Jacob Oxtoby who found 25.

Next Events

The next race takes place at Ryton Pools Country Park, near Bubbenhall on Sunday (October 7) with starts anytime from 10.30 until 12 noon. No need to pre-book, just turn up. Competitors will be looking for as many control points as they can find within a time limit of 45 minutes choosing own routes around the parkland and wooded areas. You will use a specially drawn map to guide you - like a treasure hunt. The competition is suitable for beginners and experienced orienteers of all ages, 5–85 years, especially families, to try this fun outdoor active sport. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website, contact event organiser for more information, or call (01926) 632189.