ORIENTEERING: National call-ups for Octavian Droobers

Florence Lunn W14 has been selected to attend the national summer training camp organised by the Junior Regional Orienteering Squad association. She was nominated from the West Midlands Orienteering Squad having competed successfully at a number of major events. The training camp runs from August 4-11 at Lagganlia, near Aviemore, and will join 23 other athletes from around the UK.

Congratulations to Will Gardner M21 who will again represent Great Britain, this time in the World Cup 3 to be held in Halden, Norway, at the end of August. He will compete in the Long Distance and Relay race disciplines.

Elizabeth Urquhart has been appointed Team Manager for the GB team travelling to the World Trail Orienteering Championships taking place in Latvia in early August. Trail Orienteering is a form of orienteering where Paralympic and able-bodied competitors compete on an equal basis and, from a static position, determine the exact location of a point on a map to a correct one observed on features in woods, open areas and other terrain.

Results:

The OD team of Mike Hampton, Sheila and Pete Carey came 3rd at the British Sprint Mixed Relay race at Morpeth. The following day on the Urban race around Morpeth, Sheila was 3rd in 43.37mins on the 4km course. Peter was 6th, 56mins, and Mike Hampton 7th, 56.59mins, on the Men’s Ultra Veteran 5.5km course

Quorn Urban race organised by Leicestershire Orienteering Club attracted club members and top five results were achieved by: 1st for Margaret Willdig W65 in 40.42mins on the Women’s Ultravet 3.5km course, Mark Rookledge M50 5th on the Men’s Open 8.3km course in 60.48mins, 5th for Chris McCartney M45 on the Men’s Veteran 6.9km course in 50.13mins, 4th for Keith Willdig M65 in 40.28mins and 5th for Roman Kotecky M65 in 41.54mins on the 4.5km Men’s Ultra Veteran course.

OD’s local event at Hartshill Hayes Country Park, near Nuneaton, organised by Roman Kotecky, attracted several new orienteers. The fastest navigators around the woods were Adam Landels M8 20.51mins on the Yellow course, Matt Bambrook M14 on the Orange, Bruce Bryant M60 on the Medium in 30.30mins and Alistair Landels M50 on the 42.06mins on the Long course.

Brueton Park, Solihull

Brueton Park, Solihull, is the venue for the next Wednesday evening race. It takes place on June 20, with starts anytime between 6 and 7.30pm. The races comprise several cross-country trail runs from 2km to 5km around the park and woods, looking for control points, using a map and electronic timer, a bit like a treasure hunt.

Beginners and experienced orienteers of all ages, from 5 – 85 years, especially families are welcome to try this outdoor active running or walking sport. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one.

Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website or call (01926) 632189.