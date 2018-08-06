ORIENTEERING: New competitors try orienteering around Cawston

Beginners invited to join next event on Wednesday evening

Last Wednesday’s very warm evening attracted some new competitors to the event organised by Bob Brandon of Octavian Droobers Orienteering Club around the parkland and streets of Cawston. Runners and walkers were looking for strategically placed controls on the four planned courses.

On the shorter park courses, designed for children and new orienteers, newcomer Harpreet Lall W12 was 1st in 19.28mins and on the longer park course Anne Straube W40 was first in 13.28mins with Daniel Rother M45 2nd in 15.10mins and Eoin Hankinson M14 3rd in 15.38mins.

Jacob M16 and mum Michelle Oxtoby were 1st on the Short Urban 3.9km course in 31.25mins, Peter Carey M70 was 2nd in 32.05mins and Graham Horrocks M55 from North Wiltshire was 3rd in 34.09mins. Junior Captain Sam Leadley M18 was 1st on the Long Urban 5.9km finding 17 controls in 33.49mins, Chris McCartney M45 was 2nd in 36.37mins and David Leadley M50 3rd in 36.53mins.

The next race takes place at Itchington Holt, near Harbury, on Wednesday (August 8) with starts from 6 until 7.30pm. No need to pre-book, just turn up. Courses will be around the woods and range from 2km for beginners and up to 5km for experienced orienteers. Competitors will be looking for control points, using a specially drawn map and electronic timer, like a treasure hunt on the run.

All ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families will be welcome to try this fun outdoor active sport. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website, contact event organiser or call (01926) 632189.