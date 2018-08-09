ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droober best in Lake District event

Another chance to have a go on a beginners’ course

Octavian Droober Nathan Lawson continued his successful summer with some great wins in the ‘Summer Lakes Five-Day’ competition, staged around the Lake District at Silver How, Angle Tarn Pikes, Whinlatter, Askham Fell and Dale Park.

The popular festival of orienteering event is held every four years and attracts thousands of competitors from all over the UK and Europe.

Nathan was the fastest orienteer overall on the M21 Long courses having accumulated the best four scores out of five in his age category, including three first places - Day 1, 3 and 4. His score of 5,510 points was nearly 200 clear of second placed Richard Robinson of Nottingham and Andreas Polden of Norway.

Lesley Ross was overall placed 6th on the W50 Long courses and had two great 1st places on Day 2 and Day 3. Anne Straube W40 had some good runs and was 1st on Day 1 and Day 3 and took 4th place on Day 2 to give her an overall placing of 11th as she did not have a 4th race result.

Hilary Simpson was 8th overall on the W75 Long courses. Margaret Willdig was 14th overall on the W65 Long course with a 9th place on Day 2.

Junior Captain, Sam Leadley was 18th overall having completed all five M18 Long courses, his first ever multi day event. The experience was really enjoyable, even though the courses were tough and the terrain difficult to navigate across, he said.

On the short courses overall places were awarded to: Lewis Oxtoby 7th on the M14 courses, Jacob Oxtoby 3rd M16 courses, Aleksandrs Ivanovs 7th M35 courses, Chris McCartney 4th M45 courses, Carolyn Marr 2nd and Thelma Spelton 6th on the W70 courses.

Ulverston Urban Race

Alongside the Lakes competition, on the rest day, an Urban race around the town of Ulverston attracted hundreds of competitors.

On the longest course, Black 8.3km, Sam Leadley was 3rd M18 taking 54.39. Lesley Ross was 7th on the Blue 5.3km Women’s course.

Next event: The next race takes place at Memorial Park, Coventry, on Wednesday (August 15) with starts from 6 until 7.30pm. No need to pre-book, just turn up.

Courses will be around the park and range from 2km for beginners and up to 5km for experienced orienteers.

Competitors will be looking for control points, using a specially drawn map and electronic timer, like a treasure hunt on the run. All ages, 5-85 years, especially families will be welcome to try this fun outdoor active sport.

Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org, contact event organiser or call (01926) 632189.