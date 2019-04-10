ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droober Will tops British Orienteering Ranking list

Club well in the lead in West Midlands League

Congratulations to Will Gardner M21 who has topped the British Orienteering Ranking list. He has accumulated 8378 points from his top six great performances over the past year, which is a tremendous achievement.

Saturday and Sunday events were both organised by Harlequins Orienteering Club. The West Midlands club based in Worcestershire, put on an Urban event around a residential area in Redditch and a fast cross-country West Midlands League orienteering race around Arrow Valley Country Park, near Redditch. Octavian Droobers enjoyed the fine weather and courses.

Sam Leadley M20 was 2nd in the Redditch Urban Senior Men class race taking 47.14mins on the 7.8km course, David Leadley M55 was 5th in 54.23mins and Mark Rookledge M50 6th in 56.32mins. Chris McCartney M50 was 6th in the Veteran Men 6.6km race in 47.52mins. Mike Snell M60 was 5th in 38.06mins and Richard Gardner M65 7th in 39.02 in the 5.6km Supervet Men's race. In the Ultravet Men's race 4th place went to Mike Hampton M70 in 40.58mins and 5th to Keith Willdig M70 41.45mins. Jacob Oxtoby M16 won the Junior Men's 2.5km race in 19.21mins and brother Lewis M14 was 4th in 31.34mins. Lesley Ross W50 was the fastest on the Vet Womens 5.6km course taking 39.09mins and Michelle Oxtoby W45 6th in 49.57mins. Margaret Willdig W65 was 4th on the Supervet Women's 4.2km course in 47.10mins. Sheila Carey W70 was 2nd in 31.35mins and Karin Kirk W70 5th in 37.34min's on the Ultravet Women's 3.2km course.

On Sunday, at Arrow Valley, Sam Leadley M20 was the fastest runner taking 53.55mins in the 8.5km course and his father, David Leadley M50, was 5th in 61.24mins. Four Droobers were in the top finishers on the 6.7km course, 3rd Robert Bambrook M45 50.27mins, 5th Lesley Ross W50 52.57mins, 6th Andy Emmerson M60 53.06mins and 8th Barry Elkington M60 53.45mins. Jacob Oxtoby M16 was 3rd on the 5.5km course in 46.26mins, Bruce Bryant M60 was 6th in 51.01mins and Florence Lunn W16 was 8th in 51.33mins. Peter Carey M75 took 2nd place in 40.34mins and Eoin Hankinson M16 3rd on the 4.6km Short Green course. Junior Lewis Oxtoby M14 was fastest on the 3.2km Light Green course.

Octavian Droobers are now well in the lead in the West Midlands League and after the Arrow Valley result they have scored 6560 points well ahead of Harlequins 5618points.