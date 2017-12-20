ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events

ELMDON PARK, SOLIHULL

With most of the snow and ice gone, Dave Chandler planned four excellent courses to suit all abilities. The short 1.5km Yellow course saw many new participants from the Solihull Nelson Sea Scouts running and locating the 12 controls placed around the park. The winner was Max Straube-Roth M10 who took 16.06mins, 2nd were Ross Stewart and Jacob Smith from the Scouts taking 22.34mins and 3rd was William Newton M10 in 25.41mins.

Rob Bambrook M40 was 1st in 17.31mins, Matt Bambrook 2nd in 21.55mins and Walton Chasers Mel and Jonah Hearn were 3rd in 43.26mins on the Orange 2.7km course. Cameron Williams-Stein M14 was by far the fastest on the 4.6km medium course running round in only 28.31mins, Margaret Willdig W60 was 2nd in 40.42mins and Phil May M65 3rd in 45.30mins. On the long 5.1km course with 20 controls, David Leadley M50 was 1st in 36.15mins, Anne Straube W40 2nd in 40.03mins and Jacob Oxtoby M14 3rd in 40.52mins.

Outwoods, Loughborough

Nathan Lawson M20 was 2nd and Harrison McCartney M20 4th on the longest course at the Leicestershire Orienteering Club event. They finished in 55.02mins and 57.45mins respectively on the 8.5km course with 245 metres of climb. On the Green 4.6km course Bruce Bryant M60 was 3rd in 40.17mins.

Next events

Club members will be celebrating Christmas at the club Christmas party and championships awards evening in Kenilworth, at The Wardens on Wednesday 20th December and after Christmas the Christmas Relays, will take place at Rough Close, Tile Hill, Coventry, on Saturday 30th December. In the New Year the first event will be at Daventry Country Park on Saturday morning 13th January. See www.octavian-droobers.org for details.