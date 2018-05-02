ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events

BRITISH UNIVERSITY ORIENTEERING CHAMPIONSHIPS AND OTHER RESULTS

The rescheduled University Championships were held at Bradenham Woods, near Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire, and four OD club members featured in the top 10. There were 32 controls to find on the men’s 10.3km course with 305 metres of climb and representing their respective universities, Harrison McCartney was 5th in 63.32mins, Nathan Lawson 7th in 64.37mins and William Gardner 10th in 66.03mins. Julie Emmerson was 7th on the Women’s 7.2km course with 230 metres of climb in 61.47mins.

At High Rigg in Cumbria. Duncan Birtwistle M21 was 2nd on the 8.33km course with a massive 525 metres of climb in 59.02mins only 8 seconds behind winner Daniel Spencer from West Cumbria and Matthew Elkington was 6th in 64.36mins.

The newly mapped Urban area around the steep sided valley at Chalford, near Stroud, organised by North Gloucester Orienteering Club, was a real draw for orienteers from around the country. The village was known to have used donkeys to transport goods up and down the very narrow pathways and the planner used this to full advantage in designing the six courses. Subsequently there were some really interesting route choices for runners to make to navigate between controls. Chris McCartney M45 was 5th on the Blue 6.2km course with 235 metres of climb in 56.07mins, Phil Kirk 9th in 53.56mins and Sue Hallett W70 10th in 56.05mins on the Short Green 3.4km, 180 metres of climb, course.

Keith Willdig M65 was 7th at the East Midlands Urban League event taking 39.13mins on the 4.3km course around Southwell, Nottinghamshire.

Summer season of Wednesday evening events: The next summer evening event is on Wednesday, May 9 at the ancient woodlands of Hay Wood, Baddesley Clinton, with starts from 6pm until 7.30pm. Several courses suitable for absolute beginners and experienced orienteers from 2km up to 5km have been planned. This adventure sport, a bit like a trail run and treasure hunt combined, is great for families, walkers and runners, to get outdoors and active. There is help for all beginners on map reading, compass and timer use to find control points placed around the woods.

Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website or call 01926 632189.