ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events

Octavian Droobers, leading West Midlands Club, performed well at the Shoal Hill race near Cannock, organised by Walton Chasers.

Kin Kwan Kwok M21 was the fastest runner on the Blue 6.7km course taking 57.48mins and Oliver Flippance M16 was the top junior and came 3rd on the same course in 58.15.

Alistair Landels M50 was 2nd on the Brown 9.7km course in 68.07 navigating and climbing 170 metres through woods and crossing open areas.

Another 2nd place was bagged by Bruce Bryant M60 on the Green 4.8km course in 52.02 only 17 seconds behind the winner from Manchester.

Junior girls Florence and Tabitha Lunn W14 were 1st and 2nd 40.15 and 55.26 on the Light Green 3.7km course and Juniors boys Max Straube-Roth M10 2nd in 21.05 and Henry Jeffries M12 was 3rd in 23.57 on the 2.2km Yellow course.

New Beechenhurst, Forest of Dean, attracted runners from a wide area and Lesley Ross W50 was top woman on the 6.9km course with 230 metres of climb, in 67.26mins.

On previous dayat the Urban Race around Ross on Wye, Lesley had a good run on the Women’s Veteran course with a 3rd place 44.56mins.

Borough Hill, Daventry, fortunately was dry, and organiser Tom Jeffries, welcomed several newcomers to the second of the Wednesday Summer Evening events.

On the easiest course Anna Johnson W10 was 1st, 12.48mins, and Nellie Rendall W10 2nd in 17.42.

Zak Johnson M12 won the Yellow 2km course in 16.09 and Adam Rickart M21 was 2nd in 20.10. John Rendall M40 had a fast run on the Orange 2.9km course taking 22.07 ahead of Joe Quinney M14 25.10.

On the Green 3.7km course Juliette Soulard W45 took 38.54 to win and Paul Quinney M45 was 2nd in 42.58.

Alistair Landels M50 was first on the Blue 5.1km course in 31mins and Aleksandrs Ivanovs was 2nd in 37.43.

Upcoming fixtures

Juniors and seniors have several races to go to during the next week, including the West Midlands Schools Championships taking place on Saturday at Coombe Country Park.

The next day, Sunday May 13, sees a West Midlands League event at Bentley Wood, near Atherstone, to which all club members are invited and newcomers will be especially welcome to try out this adventure outdoor sport. The bluebells will be spectacular in this private wood.

Also next Wednesday there will be the opportunity for all to run around Kingsbury Water Park, from 6- 7.30pm.

Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.