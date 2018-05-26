ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events

Three silver medals and a bronze were presented to Octavian Droobers Orienteering Club members after competing near Balmoral in Scotland in the individual British Championships.

Congratulations to William Gardner M21 who was pipped into second place by only 34 seconds. He took 92.48mins on the Men’s Elite championship course of 13.9km with 600 metres of climb.

On the same course Matthew Elkington M21 was 8th in 95.47mins.

A silver podium place was achieved by Anne Straube on the Women’s W40 class who took 83.07mins on the 6.325km course. A silver place was also awarded to Hilary Simpson W75 who took 82.33mins on the 3.4km course. Sheila Carey was 3rd in 64.46mins on the W70 4.225km championship course.

Lesley Ross was 7th on the W50 5.725km course taking 72.46mins. Alistair Powell, club captain was also 7th in 78.27mins on the M40 8.95km course with 375 metres of climb

Young junior Rupert Powell, at his first championship, was 5th on the M10 2.55km course taking 33.12mins and Max Straube-Roth was 10th in 40.45mins.

Paul Gregson was 3rd on the short M35 course. Max was the junior winner of the British Trail Orienteering championships at nearby Crathes Castle.

Relay Results

The W40 team of Lesley Ross, Liz Phillips and Anne Straube had a great 3rd place podium result.

A 5th place was earned by the ‘Odds On’ team of Duncan Birtwistle, Matthew Elkington and William Gardner in the Men’s Premier Race, with a total of 100.50mins only nine minutes behind the winners.

Alistair Powell, Richard Gardner and Bruce Bryant were also placed 5th in the M40 relay race.

Chiltern Challenge

The Thames Valley organised event, up on the Chiltern Hills, near Princes Risborough, proved extremely challenging with several competitors retiring and mis- punching.

Joanne Leigh W50 was 3rd on the Orange 3.1km course in 66.38mins and Rachel Alexander W60 4th in 75.02mins.

On the Short Green 4.8km course Margaret Willdig W65 was 2nd in 81.12mins and Carolyn Marr W70 4th in 91.32mins. Keith Willdig M65 was 4th on the Green 4.8km course in 63.18mins and Chris McCartney M45 was 5th on the Short Brown 8.4km course in 95.55mins.

Solihull Orienteering

Elmdon Park is the venue for the next Wednesday evening race. It takes place on May 30th, with starts anytime between 6 and 7.30pm.

The races comprise several cross-country trail runs from 2km to 5km around the park, looking for control points, using a map and electronic timer, a bit like a treasure hunt. Beginners and experienced orienteers of all ages, from 5 – 85 years, especially families are welcome to try this outdoor active running or walking sport. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one.

Full details are www.octavian-droobers.org website or call (01926) 632189.