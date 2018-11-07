ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events

The ever popular 51st November Classic, was organised by Southampton Orienteering Club, and held in the New Forest at Hampton Ridge. There were over 1,200 entries registered at this and the previous days Urban race around Winchester.

In the New Forest event two competitors were placed 1st in their classes: Anne Straube W40 was 1st in her class on the 7.3km Blue course with 160 metres of climb in 60.07mins and Lesley Ross W50 was 1st in her class on the Short Blue 6.1km course with 140 metres of climb in a time of 47.15mins.

On the Blue 7.3km course with 160 metres of climb Barry Elkington M60 took 54min to put him in 2nd place in his class and Andy Emmerson M60 was 10th in 60.57mins. On the Short Blue 6.1km course Bob Brandon M65 was 8th in his class in 54.41mins and Stan Alexander M65 10th in 59.09mins. Sue Hallett was 7th W70 on the Short Green 4.2km course in 68.15mins. On the Very Short Green 3.8km course Hilary Simpson W75 was 2nd in 77.38mins in her class. Max Straube-Roth was 3rd M10 on the Yellow 2.8km course in 26.59mins.

Winchester Urban results: Anne Straube 3rd in the Women’s Vet class on the 5.6km course in 45.55mins. Max Straube-Roth M10 8th on the 1.6km course in 15.07mins. Margaret Willdig 8th on the Women’s Ultra Vet 3.4km course in 47.01mins,

Octavian Droobers, of all ages, will be competing this weekend in the West Midlands Championships at Telford Town Park, Telford, Shropshire, organised by Wrekin Orienteers.