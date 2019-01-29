ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

Another chance for beginners to have a go on Sunday

LEAGUE LEADERS AND UK 2018 League Results

Octavian Droobers currently lead the West Midlands League with a score of 2632 points, accumulated after two events and Wrekin Orienteers are 2nd with 2510. Nathan Chapple M16 is currently the individual club leader with 200 points. The 3rd league event takes place this Sunday at Hartshill Hayes Country Park, near Nuneaton.

The club finished 7th in the national 2018 UK Orienteering League scoring 5537 points. The fifteen club members whose runs counted, from their best 12 scores from 24 major national events, were: Anne Straube W40, Juliette Soulard W45, Mike Snell M60, Trevor Simpson M75, Hilary Simpson W75, Lesley Ross W50, Alistair Powell M40, Liz Phillips W50, Oliver Lunn M16, Felix Lunn M16, Nathan Lawson M21, Jill Emmerson W50, Barry Elkington M60, Sheila Carey W70 and Bruce Bryant M60. Anne Straube was the top OD accumulating 544 points individually and was overall the national 1st W40.

Belton and Londonthorpe Woods was the venue for the Lincoln Orienteering Club event this weekend. The open areas and fairly clear woods led to fast running by competitors. Chris McCartney M50 was the fastest club member on the 6.99km course with 150 metres of climb taking 48.43mins to put him in 6th place and Anne Straube W40 was overall the fastest woman taking 55.19mins. On the 5.7km (Blue course) with 125 metres of climb Barry Elkington M60 took 42.05mins to claim 4th place. Janet Richardson W70 was a top ten finisher on the Short Green 3.49km course taking 40.38mins and 8th place. Max Straube-Roth M10 was 4th on the Orange 3.18km course.

Bristol Orienteering Club organised the Stockhill Woods event in the Mendips, which attracted over 300 competitors. Bruce Bryant M60 was 4th on the Green 3.9km course taking 44.35mins.

Next event

Hartshill Hayes Country Park, Nuneaton, on Sunday 3rd February will be the next event organised by the club. There is no need to book just turn up anytime between 10am and 12noon. Several different length courses, from 2km up to 8km, for runners and walkers, have been planned through the woods at the Country Park. The challenge is to find specific numbered controls placed around the park, a bit like a treasure hunt, and families of all ages, 5 – 85 are welcome. Full instructions on how to compete, use a timer and specially drawn large-scale map, will be given to newcomers. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or telephone 01926 632189.