ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers compete in snow at weekend

Beginners welcome to have a go at this ‘treasure hunt’ sport on Saturday

Octavian Droobers members were able to go orienteering this weekend at one of the only races in the UK not cancelled due to snow.

The South Midlands Orienteering Club decided to go ahead with the fixture on Sunday in the woods at Aspley Heath, Woburn Sands, near Milton Keynes.

Running through the several inches of snow in places did not deter and proved very popular.

David Lawson M55 won the 9.3km course with 250 metres of climb in 73.37mins and his daughter Harriet Lawson W21 was fourth and top for the women, in 76.52mins.

Chris McCartney M45 also clocked up a first place taking 64.36mins on the 7.6km course.

Lesley Ross W50 was fourth in 55.41mins on the 6.2km course.

Pete Carey M70 was second in 45.51mins and Sheila Carey W70 sixth in 48.27mins both on the Green 4.2km course.

Next event

The annual Coventry and Warwickshire Schools Orienteering Championships, sponsored by Link Mailing, of Coventry, are being held on Saturday (March 10) between 10am-12 noon, alongside the local event at the Memorial Park, Coventry.

There will be courses for runners and walkers, suitable for all ages from five to 85 years, varying from 1.5km up to 5km and suitable for beginners as well as experienced orienteers.

Families are especially welcome to try out this outdoor adventure sport, looking for controls points positioned around the park - a bit like a treasure hunt.

There is no need to book just turn up.

For details see www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.