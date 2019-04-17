ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers hone skills in Cotswolds ahead of four-day festival

Families welcome to try first evening event of the summer

The North Gloucester Orienteering Club staged a great event, high up on the Cotswolds at Cleeve Hill. Orienteers navigated over open terrain across the steep sided hills and around old quarry sites. The variety of races attracted a high number of participants with many using them as an opportunity to hone skills prior to the big Easter Weekend of Orienteering Festival being held in Southern England, featuring four days of races. The British Night championships are set to be at this venue in 2021, so this was the last chance for many to practice as the area is now embargoed.

Sam Leadley M20 was the highest placed orienteer from the club on the long Brown 8.4km course with a massive 290 metres of climb coming in 3rd in 51.09mins only 9 seconds ahead of clubmate Alistair Landels M50 in 4th place. Alfie Bullus M20 was top OD on the 5.6km Blue course with 180 metres of climb taking 45.30mins to find the 17 controls putting him in 5th place and Anne Straube W40 was the fastest woman on the same course taking 50.22mins. On the 4.3km Green course Bruce Bryant M60 was 6th in 41.18mins. Max Straube-Roth M10 was 1st on the Yellow 1.8km course and took 19.27mins to find the 9 controls.

At the South Wales Orienteering Club Cwm Lickey venue Chris McCartney M50 won the 5.9km Blue course finding all 14 controls in 55.24mins, Max Straube-Roth M10 was 2nd on the Yellow 2km course, Joanne Leigh W55 10th on the 3.7m Short Green Course taking 99.59mins and Daniel Roth M45 was 5th on the Green 4.2km course in 51.41mins.

Mike Hampton M70 was 5th on the 4.4km course taking 41.46mins in the Urban race around the picturesque village of Tisbury in Wiltshire, organised by Sarum Orienteering Club.

Next Event is at St Nicholas Park in Warwick on Wednesday, 1st May with starts anytime between 6pm and 7.30pm.. This is the first in a series of Wednesday Summer evening races that OD are organising. It will be a great opportunity for first timers to test their running and walking skills around the park and surrounding areas, whilst navigating to controls specifically positioned for the evening. Using electronic chip timers and a specially drawn map competitors of all ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families can experience this outdoor adventure sport. There will be an easy 1.7km course, a 3.5km medium and a 5km plus long course. In addition especially to attract fast runners there is a challenge score 45 minute race, to see how many of the 30 controls can be found in the time limit with each control earning a score of 10 points. No need to book just turn up, see www.octavian-droobers.org for details or tel: 01926 632189.