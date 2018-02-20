ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers in West Midlands League action

Beginners’ event at Compton Verney on Saturday

SHEFFIELD AND SHROPSHIRE RESULTS

The West Midlands league event at Lizard Hill, near Telford, Shropshire, was very popular and the results should help the club maintain its lead. Club Captain, Alistair Powell M40 was the fastest runner on the day taking 53.26mins on the Brown 8km course, David Leadley M50 was 3rd in 58.17mins and new club member Nick George M45 was 9th in 79.36mins. Blue course successes included 5th for Tom Jeffries M45 57.30mins, 6th Lesley Ross W50 57.37mins and 9th Rob Bambrook M45 in 60.25mins on the 6.5km course.

Pete Carey M70 was the winner on the Short Green 3.8km course taking 43.10mins, Margaret Willdig W65 was 2nd in 46.37mins, Roger Hailey M80 9th in 56.46 mins and John Bowman M75 10th in 57.46mins. Florence Lunn W14 was 2nd on the Light Green 3.4km course, Tabitha Lunn W14 was 3rd in 47.21mins, Rachel Alexander W60 7th in 62.52mins, Diana Hailey W75 9th in 78.30mins and Matt Bambrook M14 10th in 79.24mins.

New club junior Imogen George W14 was 3rd on the Orange 2.6km course in 32.44mins, Joanne Leigh W50 was 5th in 34.25mins and Kimberley Lunn W45 was 7th in 39.43mins. On the Yellow 2.2km course Rupert Powell M10 was 3rd in 21.44mins.

At Tankersley Wood, near Sheffield, several Octavian Droober members competed in the middle distance event. Felix Lunn M16 was the winner of the 5.3km Brown course taking 37.11mins to find the 24 controls averaging 7 mins per km. The event took place a day after training in the Sheffield area with other club juniors and they had some great runs too. Oliver Lunn M16 was 4th in 40.04mins and Oliver Flippance M16 was 8th in 43.27mins on the same course. Barry Elkington was top M60 taking 47.43mins also on the Brown course. Bruce Bryant M60 was 10th on the Blue 4.8km course in 49.48mins

After Dark Series

The last in the series was held at Hartshill Hayes Country Park, near Nuneaton. Bob Brandon, organiser, welcomed experience night orienteers as well as some newcomers. He especially thanked the country park staff who helped make the event so successful. Sam Leadley M18 scored 290 points having found 29 control points in 59.19mins, just under the maximum time limit of 60 minutes. Richard Gardner M60 was 2nd scoring 250 and David Lawson M55 3rd scoring 250 with a 10 point time penalty. Harriet Lawson W21 was top woman scoring 240 points.

Next event

On Saturday (February 24) between 10am–12 noon, there will be a local event at Compton Verney, near Wellesbourne. There will be courses, from 1.3km up to 4km suitable for beginners as well as experienced orienteers. Families are especially welcome to try out this outdoor adventure sport for all ages 5 – 85 years. There is no need to book just turn up. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or call (01926) 632189.