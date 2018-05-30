ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers join World Orienteering Day

Two members selected for World University Orienteering Championships in Finland

World University Orienteering Championships

Matthew Elkington and Nathan Lawson, both from Sheffield University, have been selected to represent British Universities in the World University Orienteering Championships. The club wishes them well at the event to be held on July 17-21 in Finland.

World Orienteering day

Nearly 200,000 participants from 64 countries at 1121 events have been recorded so far as attending the World Orienteering Day. Octavian Droobers had a most successful event at Kenilworth, in Abbey Fields Park and around the town. 113 participants plus many friends and families had a great time and organisers, Andy Heath and Kerrie Flippance, with lots of help from club members, were very pleased with the number of newcomers especially juniors running on the 5 courses.

The shortest course,1.8km, around the park saw Eoin Hankinson M14 1st in 10.14mins, Luke Cherry M14 2nd in 10.44mins and Ralph Ireland M12 3rd in 12.24mins. Christian Roberts M16 was 1st on the Park Orange 2.1km course in 9.58mins, 2nd Tom Schwarzer M16 11mins and 3rd David Knott M14 11.02mins. On the Park 4.5km medium course Anne Straube W40 was 1st in 26.24mins, Alicia Roberts W18 2nd in 27.26mins tying with Andy Emmerson M60.

On the Urban courses around the town, which took in the new railway station, Ian Bond M35 was 1st in 27.11mins on the 4.3km course, Felix Lunn M16 2nd in 35.40mins and Michelle W45 and Jacob Oxtoby M14 3rd in 42.29mins. The Urban Long 6.2km course was won by Alistair Landels M50 in 47.12mins, David Oxtoby M45 was 2nd in 50.19mins and Ben Rauffet M21 was 3rd in 51.22mins.

One new junior, Josh Griffin, Year 5 at St Nicholas’ School, Kenilworth, was so keen to form a team for school orienteering competitions he showed some great initiative by designing and distributing a poster to encourage his classmates to come along.

Next Event at Hartshill Hayes

Hartshill Hayes Country Park, near Nuneaton is the venue for the next Wednesday evening race. It takes place on June 6, with starts anytime between 6 and 7.30pm. The races comprise several cross-country trail runs from 2km to 5km around the woods, looking for control points, using a map and electronic timer, a bit like a treasure hunt. Beginners and experienced orienteers of all ages, from 5 – 85 years, especially families are welcome to try this outdoor active running or walking sport. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website or call 01926 632189.