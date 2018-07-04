ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers juniors fourth in national competition

Have a go at Draycote Water

Arrow Valley Country Park, near Redditch, was the venue for the final of the national inter club competition – the Yvette Baker Trophy. The team of young and enthusiastic 26 juniors in ages ranging from 7 to 17 years competed on some challenging orienteering courses around the park and wooded areas and for many it was their first-time racing for the club at this level.

South Yorkshire were the winners with 889 points, West Cumbria 2nd 868 points, Bristol 856 and Octavian Droobers 850. The nine scorers from the club were: Felix Lunn 93 and Sam Leadley 92 points on the Green Men’s course, only 5 seconds separating them on their run, Florence Lunn 97 and Tabitha Lunn 93 on the Light Green course Women’s course, Nathan Chapple 96 and Luke Cherry 93 on the Light Green Men’s course, Josie Smart 97 on the Orange Women’s course, David Knott 93 on the Orange Men’s course and Henry Jeffries 96 points on the Yellow Men’s course.

Sutton Park Gates Run and Orienteering Course Results

Felix Lunn M16 was the fastest club member on the 8 miles challenge run around Sutton Park, visiting al the Park Gates in a time of 63.55mins. On the orienteering courses, arranged by City of Birmingham Orienteering Club, around the park, club members won all three courses: Max Straube-Roth was the winner of the Short Yellow 1.9km course in 34mins. Anup Das M35 won the Orange 2.9km course in 29.41mins and Nathan Lawson M21 was first on the Long, Light Green 4.2km course in 25.12mins.

Halifax Urban Race

Chris McCartney was 2nd on the 3.3km course around Halifax in 23.56mins, Peter Carey was 3rd on the 1.7km course in 16.41mins and Sheila Carey 2nd in 17.50mins on the 1.7km course.

Next Events

The next cross-country trail navigating events take place at Burton Dassett Country Park on Sunday 8th July with starts from 10am until 12.30pm and at Draycote Water, Dunchurch on Wednesday, 11th July, with starts from 6 until 7.30pm. No need to pre-book, just turn up. Courses will use the park and woodlands areas and range from 2km for beginners and up to 8km for experienced orienteers. Competitors will be looking for control points, using a specially drawn map and electronic timer, a bit like a treasure hunt on the run. All ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families will be welcome to try this fun outdoor active sport. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website or contact each event organiser.