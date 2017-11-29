ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers - newcomers welcome at Sunday’s event

South Sherbrook, Cannock Chase results

Club members competed at South Sherbrook, in the West Midlands League event organised by Walton Chasers on Sunday. Top 10 positions were earned by several club members: Alistair Powell M35 was 6th in 70.58mins and David Leadley M50 8th 72.04mins on the 9.05km Brown course with 195 metres of climb. On the Blue 6.25km course with 190 metres of climb Tom Jeffries M45 was 4th in 53.58mins, Barry Elkington M60 was 6th in 54.57mins, Alistair Landels M45 8th in 56.03mins and on the same course Lesley Ross W50 was top woman taking 61.40mins.

Jacob Oxtoby M14 was top junior on the Green 4.3km course taking 46.56mins and overall 3rd position and Bruce Bryant M60 was 5th in 49.13mins on the same course. Florence Lunn W14 was 1st on the Light Green 3.07km course taking 37.33mins, just ahead of sister Tabitha Lunn W14 39.08mins, and Pippa Smart W14 was 4th in 43.46mins. On the Orange 2.51km course Lewis Oxtoby M12 was 5th in 41.48mins, Josie Smart W12 6th in 42.35mins, Kimberley Lunn W45 9th in 45.46mins and Matt Bambrook M14 10th in 48.51mins. Henry Jeffries M10 was 2nd in 24.04mins and Rupert Powell M10 3rd in 33.15mins on the Yellow 2.16km course and Darcy Dunn W12 was 9th in 45.55mins. Adam Landels M8 was 4th on the White 1km course in 14.13mins.

The final West Midlands League event for 2017 is on Sunday at Haywood, near Baddesley Clinton, Warwickshire, and is organised by Octavian Droobers. This event is also the OD Club Championship and trophies and handicap prizes for winners across all ages will be awarded at the Christmas party. Several courses have been planned for beginners and experienced orienteers and the club will welcome all newcomers and instruction is available to all. No need to book just turn up between 10am and 12noon to take part in this outdoor, fun adventure sport. Full details are on the club website: www.octavian-droobers.org.