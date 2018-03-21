ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers produce exceptional runs at Irchester Country Park

News from their latest events

Many club members entered the big midlands championship weekend, but the beast from the east scuppered the Midlands Championship, scheduled to be at Belvoir Castle, on Sunday, fortunately the Saturday middle distance went ahead at Irchester Country Park, Northamptonshire. Leicestershire Orienteering club staged this race and there were some exceptional fast runs from the club.

On the long 10.8km course Nathan Lawson M21 found all 34 controls in 34.49mins ahead of William Gardner M21 36.50mins and Mateusz Podsiadly M21 was 9th in 47mins. Alistair Landels was top runner on the 9.2km M50 course taking 39.17mins just 14 seconds ahead of Martin Ward M50 from South Yorkshire, and Chris McCartney M45 was 8th in 45.09mins. Paul Gregson was 2nd in 98.59min on the 10.8km M35 course and Mykyta Chubynsky was 4th M40 in 73.20mins on the same course. David Lawson took 5th place in 38.07mins on the M55 8.2km course. Three OD’s were in the top 10 on the M60 class 8.2km course, Richard Gardner 3rd in 42.13mins, Bruce Bryant 5th 46.09mins and Andy Emmerson 6th in 46.36mins. Trevor Simpson was 5th M75 in 70.23mins on the 5.5km course.

The ladies had some great results and Lesley Ross was the fastest W50 on her 7.3km course in 36.13mins and Anne Straube was also the fastest W40 on her 8.2km course in 41.14mins. Kirsten Strain was 2nd on the 9.2km W21 course taking 49.57mins. On the W45 7.2km course Juliette Soulard was 2nd in 45.40mins. Michelle Oxtoby was 9th in 69mins on the W45 course. Liz Phillips was 5th in 47.49mins and Jill Emmerson 9th in 57.07mins on the W50 course. 3rd W65 place went to Margaret Willdig on the 5.5km course and Jane Stew was 8th W60 in 63.45mins on the same course. On the W70 4.5km course Sheila Carey was 2nd in 36.09mins, Sue Bicknell 6th in 53.52mins and Carolyn Marr 7th in 55.33mins and Hilary Simpson was 4th W75 in 50.12mins on the same course.

On the junior courses there were some successes: Max Straube-Roth was easily the winner of the M10 3.8km course taking 19.52mins and Adam Landels was 4th 31.26mins. Matt Bambrook was 3rd on the M14 4.9km course in 40.42mins and Lewis Oxtoby 7th in 58.17mins. Josie Smart was 4th on the 4.9km W14 class in 57.20mins and Pippa Smart 10th in 46.34mins on the 5.5km W16 course. Jacob Oxtoby was 9th in 42.16min on the M16 7.2km course. 4th place went to Sam Leadley on the 8.2km M18 course in 37.54mins and Alfie Bullus was 6th in 40.54mins.