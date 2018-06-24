ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers round-up

News from their latest events

URBAN AND MOORLAND RESULTS

The delayed final of the UK Urban League 2017 was held at Castle Vale, near Birmingham on Saturday and Nathan Lawson M21 was the winner of the Mens Senior Race taking only 41.03mins to find 31 controls on the 8 km course, Kin Kwan Kwok M21 was 5th in 53.04mins. Chris McCartney M45 was top OD runner on the Veteran Mens 6.8km course in 44.54mins. Mike Snell was 6th on the Supervet Mens 5.8km Course in 41.54mins. Mike Hampton M70 was 6th in 40.47mins on the 5km Ultravet Mens course. Adam Landels M10 was 3rd on the Young Junior Mens 2km course.

Kirsten Strain W21 was 4th in 57.43mins and Nadine Wright W21 5th in 59.24mins on the Senior Womens 6.8km course. On the Vet Womens course Liz Phillips W50 was 4th and took 49.23mins to complete the 5.8km course. Joanne Leigh W50 was 4th on the Supervet Womens 5km course in 49mins. On the Ultravet 4km course Sheila Carey was 3rd in 36.34mins and Karin Kirk W70 5th in 42.36mins.

After 19 races throughout the UK several top 10 places were achieved by club members in the 2017 league calculated from the 7 best runs by: Liz Phillips 4th in the Womens Vet class, 5th Chris McCartney, Mens Vet class, and 9th places by David Chandler Mens Open, Mike Hampton Ultravet Men and Sheila Carey Ultravet Women.

On Sunday the UK Urban League/West Midlands Urban League 2018 event was held around Birmingham University Campus. The two-part sprint race for Senior Men was dominated by OD as Nathan Lawson was 1st with an overall time of 32.28mins, 2nd for Matthew Elkington, 33.18mins, 3rd for Kin Kwan Kwok, 39.37mins and a 5th place for Duncan Birtwistle, 39.51mins. Rob Bambrook was placed 3rd in a combined time of 43.22mins on the Veteran Mens class. Barry Elkington, 6th in 40.26mins was fastest OD in the Supervet Mens class.

Eoin Hankinson was the winner of the Junior Mens class with an overall time of 52.03mins. Liz Phillips was 3rd overall on the Vet Womens class in a time of 51.37mins. Joanne Leigh was fastest OD on the Supervet Womens class taking 7th place in a time of 64.45mins. Sheila Carey was 2nd on the Ultravet Womens class in 51.17mins and Karin Kirk 6th.

Stanton Moor, Derbyshire Peak District, was the location for the East Midlands League event organised by Derwent Valley Orienteers. Max Straube-Roth M10 was 4th in 19.38mins, and newcomers to the sport, Anna Bambrook W12 was 5th in 19.46mins and Fiona Bambrook W45 was 7th in 24.35mins on the Yellow 2.2km course. New club member Michael Hadland M50 was 6th on the Orange 2.9km course in 40.01mins Pippa Smart W16 was 5th on the Light Green 2.9km course taking 39.07mins and Matt Bambrook M14 10th 54.17mins.

On the Short Green 3.1km course Jacob Oxtoby M16 was 1st in 40.01mins and Sue Bicknell W70 8th in 68.14mins. Kirsten Strain W21 was 3rd on the Blue 5.2km course with 145 metres of climb taking 59.17mins to find 24 controls. Anne Straube was 2nd W40 on the longest course, Brown 7.8km with 210 metres of climb in 83.04mins.

Coombe Country Park results

There were many younger orienteers competing at this event organised by Richard Gardner. Lewis Oxtoby M14 won the 2.7km Yellow course in 18.37mins, Matt Bambrook M14 won the Orange 3.9km race in 34.03mins, Jacob Oxtoby M16 was 1st in 29.47mins on the Medium 4.5km course and Alistair Landels M50 was 1st on the Long 6km course in 31.41mins just ahead of Duncan Birtwistle M21 32.38mins.

Sutton Park Orienteering and Sutton Coldfield Gates Run

Town Gate, Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield is the venue for the next Wednesday evening race. It takes place on 27 June, with starts anytime between 5.30 and 7.30pm. The timed races comprise an 8 mile run visiting all the gates. Special certificates will be awarded to those who finish in under the hour and one for all finishers. In addition there are 3 orienteering cross-country trails around the park and woods ranging from 2km to 5km, looking for control points, using a map and electronic timer, a bit like a treasure hunt. Beginners and experienced orienteers of all ages, from 5 – 85 years, especially families are welcome to try this outdoor active running or walking sport. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on www.coboc.co.uk and www.octavian-droobers.org websites or call the organiser on 07999 383194.