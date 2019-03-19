ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers through to national final

Beginners welcome to have a go at two more events this month

At Bentley Wood, near Atherstone, Octavian Droobers organised the Compass Sport Cup heat and the team of nearly 80 registered competitors performed very well to win through to the final. The Compass Sport Cup is a much-prized annual championship between large clubs throughout England and Wales and this year the club excelled itself with many members winning their respective classes to gain a terrific 2471 points, ahead of North Gloucester Orienteering Club 2402.

Club captain Alistair Powell was very pleased with the result and said the club was looking forward to sending an even larger team to the final at Pippingford Park, Crowborough, in Sussex, on October 20. The top 25 scorers for the club were Will Gardner M21 1st in 45.44mins on the longest Brown course and so scored the maximum 100 points, Duncan Birtwistle M21 was 2nd in 56.34mins and scored 99 points towards the final tally. Club Captain Alistair M40 was 1st on the Short Brown course in 48.49mins scoring 100 points and Sam Leadley M20 3rd scoring 98 points.

Four very fast women from the club scored on the Blue Women’s course: Amy Sarkies W40 1st (100 points), Harriet Lawson W21 2nd (99), Kirsten Strain W21 3rd (98) and Anne Straube W40 4th (97). On the Blue Men’s course Alistair Landels M50 was 2nd (99), David Lawson M55 3rd (98) and Chris McCartney M50 (97). Lesley Ross W50 was the top runner on the Green Women’s course scoring 100 points. Barry Elkington M60 was top on the Green Mens course with 100 points, Richard Gardner M65 was 2nd (99) and Mike Snell M60 3rd (98). On the Veteran Short Green course Bob Brandon M70 was 1st (100) and Keith Willdig M70 2nd (99). Sheila Carey W70 was fastest runner on the super Vet Short Green course scoring 100 points and Trevor Simpson M80 was 2nd (98).

Club juniors performed very well and Isla Prince W14 on her first appearance for the club won the Orange Women’s course scoring 100 points and Josie Smart W14 was 2nd (98). Rupert Powell M12, also making his debut was 2nd on the Orange Men’s course scoring 98. On the junior men’s course Oliver Lunn M18 was 1st (100 points) and Felix Lunn M18 2nd (98) and on the junior women’s course Florence Lunn W16 was placed 2nd scoring 98 points.

Organiser John Middler, praised the club members who volunteered to help run the competition, including Sue Hallett who planned the many challenging courses, for the 400 participants, through the wonderful woods. Running alongside the Cup was the qualifier for the Trophy inter club competition amongst clubs with a smaller membership. It was a real battle between the seven clubs from around the Midlands, including a team from Suffolk. Harlequins Orienteering Club were eventually declared the winners with 1273 points. ahead of Walton Chasers 1265 and Potteries 1249.

Next Events

The War Memorial Park, near Coventry, on Saturday, March 23 will be the next event organised by the club. There is no need to book just turn up anytime between 10am and 12noon. Several different length courses, from 1.5km up to 4km, for runners and walkers, have been planned. The challenge is to find specific numbered controls placed around the park, a bit like a treasure hunt, and families and beginners of all ages, 5 – 85 are welcome. Full instructions on how to compete, use a timer and specially drawn large-scale map, will be given to newcomers.

Abbey Fields, Kenilworth, on Saturday, March 30, is an event taking place between 2pm and 4pm in the afternoon. This will also have courses suitable for beginners and families as well as experienced orienteers. It is being run in aid of Carl Smith a local Kenilworth man, and all monies raised will go towards this cancer fundraising campaign.

See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or telephone 01926 632189.