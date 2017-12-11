ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers top the West Midlands League

News from their latest events

The final league event for 2017 was held at Hay Wood, near Baddesley Clinton, and club members turned out to compete with some great running around the woods, across all age classes to clinch the title. OD have accumulated a total of 7403 points well ahead of the other West Midlands clubs: Wrekin Orienteers 6895, Harlequins 6574, Walton Chasers 6349, Potteries 6038 and City of Birmingham 2160.

Scorers for the club, earned from best five races, from the 12 events, with a maximum of 100 points per race were: Finley Flippance M12, Jacob Oxtoby M14, Tom Jeffries M45, Juliette Soulard W45, Lesley Ross W50, Barry Elkington M60, Peter Carey M70, Sam Leadley M18, Josie Smart W12, Florence Lunn W14, Sheila Carey W70 who all scored 500 points and Chris McCartney M45 498, David Leadley M50 491, Kevin Ross M50 415 and Felix Lunn M16 499.

The Hay Wood event was organised by John Middler and all the courses were planned by juniors Oliver and Felix Lunn. The club welcomed over 130 competitors from across the midlands and several new orienteers, including a group of Sea Scouts from Warwick, who enjoyed the experienced of navigating around the woods. Individual winners of the courses were: Imogen George W12 Warwick Sea Scouts took 8.07mins on the 1.3km White course, Oscar Barnby M10 Walton Chasers 17.54mins on the 2.5km Yellow course, Martin Mitchell M50 Harlequins 36.40mins on the 2.9km Orange Course, Jacob Oxtoby M14 31.27mins on the 3.5km Light Green Course, Peter Carey M70 33.51mins on the 3.2km Short Green course, Lesley Ross W50 34.07mins on the 4km Green course and Alistair Landels M45 44.22mins on the 6.8km Blue Course.

NATIONAL SELECTION: Will Gardner M21 is to take his place in 2018 into the British Orienteering Senior GB Squad. The squad has 24 athletes, 14 men and 10 women. The club congratulates him on this great achievement, following some good results at international and national events and wishes him success next year as he competes for GB.

NEXT EVENTS:

On Wednesday, December 13 there will be the first of a series of ‘after dark’ races, at Memorial Park, Coventry. Just turn up between 5pm and 7pm. Competitors need to have a headtorch and there will be challenges suitable for both novices and experienced orienteers.

On Saturday, December 16 there will be an event at Elmdon Park, Solihull. Several courses have been planned for beginners and experienced orienteers and the club welcomes all newcomers, instruction is available to all. No need to book just turn up between 10am and 12noon to take part in this outdoor, fun adventure sport. Full details are on the club website: www.octavian-droobers.org.