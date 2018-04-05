ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers - West Midlands Big Weekend

Rugby Urban event returns on Saturday, April 14

With nearly 3,000 competitors from all over the UK and overseas, Octavian Droobers assisted in the organisation of the annual Easter festival of orienteering, the JK2018. This year the four days of competition were held around Cannock Chase, in the West Midlands, and all clubs in the area joined forces. The stoicism of the runners and the organisers really came into play and no day was cancelled, despite the atrocious weather, even though the courses and event arenas on three days were covered in mud after overnight heavy rain and a scattering of snow.

On Good Friday there was an Urban fast sprint race which took place around MOD Stafford. Sheila Carey was the winner of the W70 class in 13.30mins on the 2.1km course.

Felix Lunn was 11th on the M16 3.1km course in 14.46mins, Nathan Lawson tied on 9th place with Matthew Elkington on the M21E 3.9km course taking 14.09mins, Alistair Powell was 11th on the M40 3.4km course in 16.22mins, Alistair Landels was 10th in 12.58mins on the M50 2.8km course and Barry Elkington was 7th in 14.23mins on the M60 2.7km course. Florence Lunn was 7th on the W14 2.9km course in 18.15mins, Anne Straube 10th in 15.47mins on the W40 2.6km course, Sian Gardner 11th on the W60 2.3km course in 15.56mins and Hilary Simpson 6th on the W75 2.1km course in 22.29mins.,

Overall results, combining both runs on Day 2, middle distance and Day 3 long distance, saw OD club members performing well against some serious opposition. Top places by juniors were: Max Straube-Roth 7th on the M10 courses, Henry Jeffries M12 2nd on the M12 short courses, Felix Lunn 11th and Oliver Flippance 14th on the M16 courses, Alfie Bullus 5th on the M18 Long courses. Harrison McCartney 8th on the M20 Elite courses and Florence Lunn 12th on the W14 courses.

Results from the senior men included an excellent 15th position by Mathew Elkington and 16th by Nathan Lawson on the M21 Elite courses, with only a minute between them. Other overall senior men’s results: 15th place for David Chandler on the M21 Short courses, 5th for Paul Gregson on the M35 short courses, Alistair Powell 5th on the M40 Long courses, Tom Jeffries 15th on the M45 Long courses, Alistair Landels 3rd on the M50 Long courses, Kevin Ross 12th on the M55 Short courses and Barry Elkington 7th on the M60 Long courses.

Combined results on the senior women’s courses saw Rachel Emmerson 5th on the W21 Long courses, Anne Straube 4th on the W35 Long courses, Lesley Ross 4th on the W50 Long courses, Sheila Carey 2nd on the W70 Long courses and Hilary Simpson 4th on the W75 courses.

The interclub relays on Day 4 saw some more good results with Mike Hampton, Sheila Carey and Barry Elkington winning the Ultra Veterans relay race. Matthew Elkington, Duncan Birtwistle and William Gardner were 2nd in the JK Trophy. Oliver Lunn, Oliver Flippance and Felix Lunn were 2nd in the Intermediate Men’s relay. Julie and Rachel Emmerson and Kirsten Strain came in 9th place in the Women’s Trophy. Alistair Powell, Richard Gardner and Alistair Landels were 11th in the Senior Mens Relay. Lesley Ross, Juliette Soulard and Anne Straube were 5th in the Senior Womens relay race.

Next Event

Following the successful Urban Race around Rugby last year Octavian Droobers are looking forward to seeing many experienced orienteers and some new faces to the event scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 14. Starts, close to Rugby Football Club, Butlin Road, will be from 11am until 1pm. There will be several courses from 2.6km for juniors and beginners up to 7.7km. Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org or call 01926 632189.