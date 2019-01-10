ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers win New Year’s Day trophy

News from their latest events

The New Year’s Day annual Laurie Bradley Trophy is hotly fought over amongst the West Midlands Orienteering Clubs. This year Octavian Droobers were the winners amassing a total of 5,260 points well ahead of second placed Walton Chasers, the Staffordshire Club, 4,480 points.

The event, a score to find as many control sites within one hour, attracted over 130 runners to Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield. Each control site visited scored 10 points and OD’s Will Gardner was the only competitor to find all 31 controls within the time limit, earning the maximum of 310 points. Navigational and speed skills were important as those going over the time limit were penalised 10 points for every additional minute.

The top 25 club members who amassed the total score included: Ollie Flippance 290 (top male junior), Alistair Landels 290, David Leadley 280, Mark Rookledge 270 and Sam Leadley 260, who all featured in the top 10 from all of the clubs. Helen Elkington scored 220 and was the top scoring woman.

As is often the case, perhaps running off Christmas excesses, the first weekend of the new year of competitive orienteering saw hundreds from all around the Midland areas converging on two events. In both cases the clubs ran out of maps and entrants had to wait for early runners to donate theirs.

Several ODs had successful runs and at Mardley, near Stevenage, the Happy Herts club event saw Bruce Bryant M60 come in 3rd on the Green 4.675km course in 46.41mins and Liz Phillips W55 2nd on the Short Green 3k course in 46.39.

At Nottingham Orienteering Club event in Sherwood Forest Mike Hampton M70 was 2nd on the Short Green 3.8km course in 41.31 and Lesley Ross W50 4th on the Blue 7.4km course finding 20 controls in 60.20.

The first event organised by Octavian Droobers in the New Year will be around Daventry Country Park next Saturday morning (January 19). There is no need to book just turn up anytime between 10am and 12noon. Several courses, from 2km up to 6km, for runners and walkers, have been planned. The challenge is to find specific numbered controls placed around the park, a bit like a treasure hunt, and families of all ages, 5 – 85 will be welcome.

Full instructions on how to compete, use a timer and specially drawn largescale map, will be given to newcomers. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or call (01926) 632189.