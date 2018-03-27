ORIENTEERING: Popular Rugby Urban event returns next month

Octavian Droobers

Following the successful Urban Race around Rugby last year Octavian Droobers are looking forward to seeing many experienced orienteers and some new faces to the event scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 14.

Starts, close to Rugby Town Football Club, Butlin Road, will be from 11am until 1pm. There will be several courses from 2.6km for juniors and beginners up to 7.7km.

Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.

BYRON’S WALK, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, RESULTS

The event at Byron’s Walk, near Hucknall, was organised by Nottinghamshire Orienteering Club, and several club members enjoyed the woodlands using this as extra training prior to the Easter 4 day event on Cannock Chase.

On the Blue 5.6km course with 140 metres of climb Chris McCartney M45 was 2nd in 48.30mins, Barry Elkington M60 was 9th in 52.07mins and Lesley Ross M50 was top woman taking 58.53mins. Sheila Carey W70 was 7th, and top woman, on the Green 4km course with 130 metres of climb. Joanne Leigh W50 was 1st on the Orange 2.4km course in 51.15mins.

With nearly 3000 competitors from all over the UK and overseas, the club are assisting in the organisation of the annual JK2018. On Good Friday there is an Urban race which takes place around MOD Stafford and entries to this are now closed. It is possible to enter on the day on Saturday at Brereton Spurs and on Sunday at Beaudesert, both on Cannock Chase. The inter club relays will also be held on Beaudesert on Easter Monday. Full details are on www.thejk.org.uk.