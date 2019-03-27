ORIENTEERING: School championships and Lakes weekend results

Two more wins for Octavian Droobers' Will Gardner

Octavian Droobers organised an event on Saturday at Memorial Park, Coventry which incorporated the annual school championships. This year the club welcomed many newcomers to the sport from schools and competitors from around the area.

The Primary Schools section of the competition was hard fought and pupils from Winterfold House were declared the team winners with Balsall Common Primary School taking 2nd place and the youth group team - 74th Coventry Scouts - were third. In the Secondary Schools competitions Kenilworth School were winners of both the Lower and Secondary team prize. Winterfold House was 2nd placed team in the Lower Secondary section and Princethorpe College were 3rd. Myton School was 2nd in the Upper Secondary School. Individual results are on the club website.

Top runner from the club on the Medium 4.1km course was Chris McCartney M50 who took only 21.44mins to win by a margin of 4 mins over Richard Lloyd M40 BOF 25.52mins and Ben Lonsdale M35 Royal Airforce Orienteering Club 26.23mins.

Spring Weekend in the Lakes attracted several club runners. William Gardner M21 had a terrific weekend winning on both days. He took 29.45mins on the 4.3km middle distance course with 300 metres of climb on Day 1 in the Middle Distance event at Haverthwaite Heights. On the same course Matthew Elkington M21 was 4th in 35.43mins and Alistair Landels M50 took 46.53mins, 2nd in his age category.

On Day 2 at Hampsfell at the National Long Distance event, young Adam Landels M10 was 2nd in his age class on the 2.6km course, taking 29.42mins and Max Straube-Roth M10 was 3rd in the M12 category. Will Gardner took 56.33mins on the very tough M21 class 9.2km, the longest course, with 400 metres of climb to win by only 1 second from Ben Mitchell M21 from Swansea Bay with Matthew Elkington M21 having a great run to come in 3rd in 58.37mins. Alistair Landels on the same course took 81.56mins to be the top M50 runner. Trevor Simpson M80 was 2nd in 60.46mins on his 3.2km course in 60.46mins. Kirsten Strain was 7th in the W21 class taking 66.50mins on the 6.1km course and Anne Straube W40 9th in 68.03mins. Hilary Simpson was the W80 winner in 57.36mins on her 2.8km course. Alistair Landels M50 was 4th in 81.56mins on the Black 9.2km course.

Daniel Roth M45 was 1st on the M45 Short course, Mel Elkington 2nd on the W55 Short course, Mykyta Chubynsky M40 was 3rd on the M21 Short course as was Paul Gregson M40 on the M40 Short course..

Abbey Fields Kenilworth, on Saturday (March 30), will be the next event organised by the club, and takes place between 2pm and 4pm in the afternoon. This has been organised primarily as an introduction to the sport and will have courses suitable for beginners and families as well as experienced orienteers. It is being run in aid of Carl Smith a local Kenilworth man, and all monies raised will go towards this cancer fundraising campaign. There is no need to book just turn up anytime between 2pm and 4pm. Several different length courses, from 1.5km up to 4km, for runners and walkers, have been planned. The challenge is to find specific numbered controls placed around the park, a bit like a treasure hunt. Full instructions on how to compete, use a timer and specially drawn large-scale map, will be given to newcomers. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or telephone 01926 632189.