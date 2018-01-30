ORIENTEERING: Two Octavian Droobers to represent England

More opportunities to try orienteering coming up

Two Octavian Droobers, Harrison McCartney M20 and Lesley Ross W50 have been selected to represent England in the Interland Cup following good performances at qualifying races held last year. The England team will comprise 42 athletes, from 14 years old to 65 years, male and female. Five teams from Belgium, France, Netherlands and England compete for the annual Interland Cup which takes place on March 11 at Herperduin, near Oss, in the Netherlands.

Over 600 orienteers took part in the Southern Championships race organised by Berkshire Orienteers at Star Posts, near Bracknell. Some fast times were achieved through the woods and open rides. Harrison McCartney M20 was 1st on the longest course, 11.1km, in a time of 69.41mins. Lesley Ross was 4th W50 in 58.45mins and Barry Elkington was 5th M60 in 53.54mins on the 6.6km course. Karin Kirk was 2nd W70 taking 59.04mins on the 3.8km course and Carolyn Marr 3rd W70 in 65.15mins.

The rescheduled East Midlands Championship event at Eyam Moor, organised by Derwent Valley Orienteers, saw Nathan Lawson M21 coming 3rd in 68.47mins on the longest course, 8.9km with 410 metres of climb. David Leadley was 2nd M50 on the 7.2km course with 330metres of climb taking 75.57mins to find 17 control points. Anne Straube was the winner of the W40 class taking 72.34mins on the 6.2km course. Margaret Willdig W65 was 1st on the W60 4.2km course in 59.16mins. Max Straube-Roth was 2nd M10 on the 2.1km course in 40.54mins.

Next events

This Sunday (February 4), 10am–12.30pm, there will be a West Midlands league event at Brindley Heath, Cannock Chase, organised by Walton Chasers. There will be courses for beginners as well as experienced orienteers. On Saturday, February 10, 10–12noon, there will be an opportunity to learn about orienteering in the woods at Everdon Stubbs, near Daventry. Families especially welcome. There is no need to book just turn up. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details or telephone (01926) 632189.